Dolphins’ Tagovailoa misses practice because of illness

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is missing practice because of an illness. Coach Brian Flores says it’s not related to the coronavirus.
The Dolphins’ top draft pick and former Alabama star, Tagovailoa has yet to play as the backup to Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Dolphins’ other quarterback, rookie Reid Sinnett, is on the practice squad. Miami faces Seattle on Sunday.
