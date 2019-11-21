Department of Defense identifies 2 soldiers who died in Afghanistan

(WIAT) — Two soldiers who were involved in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel have died.

The Department of Defense announced the death of Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle 33, of Tarrant, Texas and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii.

Both soldiers were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade and 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.

Both soldiers died Nov. 20, 2019, in Logar Province, Afghanistan, when their helicopter crashed while providing security for troops on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

