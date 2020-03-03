Party: Judge rules to extend Tennessee voting after storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A state Democratic Party spokeswoman says a judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in the wake of tornado destruction.
The Tennessee Democratic Party had sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county.
The suit sought to extend polling hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.
Officials have confirmed that 25 have died in the storms that struck Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
LATEST POSTS
- Is there a recall on your vehicle? Feds want you to check, for your own safety
- ‘We need a different voice:’ Tommy Tuberville says it’s time to send real people to Washington D.C.
- Watch Live: Biden wins Minnesota, surges in South; Sanders wins Colorado
- Biden wins Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina; Sanders wins Vermont, Trump wins Vermont, Alabama
- Plane headed to Tuscaloosa crashes in Georgia, multiple fatalities reported