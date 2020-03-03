Party: Judge rules to extend Tennessee voting after storm

Live Now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A state Democratic Party spokeswoman says a judge has ruled that all Tennessee polls must extend Super Tuesday hours in the wake of tornado destruction.

The Tennessee Democratic Party had sued the Davidson County elections commission and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office to extend voting hours in the tornado-stricken county.  

The suit sought to extend polling hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

Officials have confirmed that 25 have died in the storms that struck Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

