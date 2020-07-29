Deadly small plane crash confirmed near Stapleton

UPDATE (10:10 pm) – Loxley Fire Chief Tony Lovell confirms two fatalities in plane crash.

Update: FD units were able to make their way to the crash site by the use of ATVs. The plane is in a heavily wooded area. There are fatalities involved. The BC Coroner’s Office and NTSB will conduct the investigation. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 29, 2020

UPDATE (9:42 pm) – Multiple sources tell us the plane was flying out of Jack Edwards Regional Airport in Gulf Shores.

UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard said local air traffic control received a distress call about an aircraft going down. A Coast Guard helicopter happened to be on a training mission in the area and asked if they could help. The Coast Guard was able to find the crash site in Robertsdale near Middleton Fork Lane.

SO and Fire units are in the area of Mosley Rd in Stapleton in reference to a general aviation plane crash. The crash site has been located by a USCG helicopter in a rural area. Unknown on injuries. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) July 29, 2020

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three agencies confirm a small single pilot plane crash near Stapleton Tuesday evening. The crash site is north of Interstate 10 near Styx River. A Coast Guard helicopter is in the area.



WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis and Blake Brown are on the way.

