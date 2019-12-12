‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12

(WIAT) — In honor of December 12 (12/12), Krispy Kreme is celebrating “A Day of Dozens.” The national doughnut chain is offering a special deal of $1 for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.

Here’s how it works: Visit any participating Krispy Kreme location and purchase any dozen to get an additional dozen for a dollar.

Click here to view the list of participating shops!

