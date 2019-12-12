(WIAT) — In honor of December 12 (12/12), Krispy Kreme is celebrating “A Day of Dozens.” The national doughnut chain is offering a special deal of $1 for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts.
Here’s how it works: Visit any participating Krispy Kreme location and purchase any dozen to get an additional dozen for a dollar.
Click here to view the list of participating shops!
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for $1 on December 12
- Sherry Lewis, former Birmingham Waterworks board member, sentenced to probation
- Couple who bought $120k banana art sense it will be iconic
- Newsfeed Now for December 12: Debate over impeachment continues; Florida cop goes viral for Christmas surprise
- Alabama inmate indicted for 1980 murder case in Boston