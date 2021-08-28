Dashcam captures man waving gun at Alabama woman on I-24 ramp near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Antioch resident Jennifer Wilson tells News 2 that she got her mom a dash camera because you never know what’s going to happen on the road.

Wilson’s mother was in town Friday from Alabama, and on her way to meet her for lunch in Franklin. She was driving along Interstate Drive near Nissan Stadium when a frightening incident occurred on the entrance ramp to Interstate 24 East.

“Oh my god, this guy just got out of a car and pointed a gun at me!” Wilson’s mother can be heard saying on camera.

A white van stopped in front of Wilson’s mother, a man jumped out and pointed a large assault-style weapon at her vehicle, appears to wave, and then runs and gets back into the van.

Wilson’s mother called the police, then gave Wilson the SD card from the dash camera so that she could review the footage.

“There was no road rage,” Wilson told News 2, “There was no tailgating, she’s not an aggressive driver. I don’t know if he thought that was someone else’s vehicle, I don’t know if it was a joke.”

Wilson said her mother couldn’t believe what was happening.

“She said I guess I should have ducked, but when you’re in that situation and you can’t believe it’s happening, and it happens so fast and he was back in the car, you don’t have time to react.”

Wilson said her mother is doing well despite the traumatizing experience.

“She handled it a lot better than I would have, she was pretty calm, just a little bit of voice shaking. I’m sure later she’ll be more traumatized by it because that stuff comes in waves,” Wilson said.

Wilson shared the video with police and wanted to share the video and the story with News 2 in hopes that someone may recognize the person or the van. She said that she’s a big advocate for owning a dash camera for this very reason.

News 2 reached out to Metro police who confirmed the 62-year-old victim contacted them and subsequently filed a police report. No other information was immediately provided.