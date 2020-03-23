Danny Devito, other New York celebrities plead with residents to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 21: Danny Devito attends the ‘Dumbo’ European premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on March 21, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WIAT) — New York has been one of the states hit the hardest by COVID-19 with over 5,000 cases reported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

In order to help curve the spreading of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has enlisted the help of New York celebrities to encourage residents to stay inside.

Danny Devito, Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and La La Anthony have all released videos asking everyone to avoid unnecessary trips outside their homes.

“I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and, you know, young people can get it, and they can transmit it to old people, and the next thing you know — I’m out of there,” Devito said in his video. “Please, do us a favor, all of us, and stay home and not spread this virus around.”

Danny DeVito wants you to stay home and save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether @DannyDeVito pic.twitter.com/7V8yXbqHwB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 22, 2020

De Niro channeled his character, Jack Byrnes, from Meet the Parents to give a warning to anyone thinking about going outside.

Robert De Niro is watching you. Stay home. Save lives.#NewYorkStateStrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/WgAsBuIrKk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2020

Still decided to take the extra time he has now to find a new hobby: chainsaw art.

La La reminded everyone to stay inside so New Yorkers, and everyone else, can go back to their lives in a more timely manner.

On top of staying inside, the CDC recommends washing your hands regularly, staying at least six-feet apart from people and to avoid touching your face. Click here to find more information regarding COVID-19.

LATEST POSTS