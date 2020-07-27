Cycle Connection is bringing awareness to motorcycles out on the roads

JOPLIN, Mo. — Start seeing motorcycles, a message a local motorcycle awareness group is pushing.

Sunday Cycle Connection hosted an awareness ride, inviting bikers out to cruise through Joplin to bring attention to the bikers who didn’t make it home.

Freedom of Road Riders was also at the event, educating attendees on laws and regulations they are advocating for at the capitol.

Organization members say with more bikers on the road during the summer months, events like these are needed.

Shaulene Capps, Freedom of Road Riders, says, “It’s just symbolizing that motorcycles are out there on the road and we’re aware. And we want everybody to be aware that we’re out here together.”

Freedom of Road Riders was also handing out signs and bumper stickers to remind the community to be mindful of motorcycles.

The group is also looking for more members, for more information on their motorcycle advocacy efforts, we have provided a link to their Facebook here