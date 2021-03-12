Criminologist helps families investigate cold case murders across Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are thousands of unsolved murders across Alabama with about 150 cold cases in Huntsville.

That information is from a criminologist who’s been look for answers for families of victims across the state.

“There’s not much that would keep me from knocking on that door if that door had the chance to break the case,” said Amanda Newland-Davis, who operates the Facebook page Alabama Cold Cases.

Newland-Davis invites families of unsolved murder victims and missing person cases to message her.

“Get the records, at least we can look at it, maybe chase down some leads,” she said. “Private investigators can cost upwards of $80,000, and that’s just a retainer. That’s not even the whole thing.”

A journalist and Newland-Davis work together trying to solve murders and missing person cases across Alabama and Oklahoma.

They’ve attracted private investigators and emergency response teams who’ve helped them try to solve murders at no cost.

Newland-Davis says she does this because she would hope there would be someone like her if she lost of loved one and police couldn’t find a suspect.

“At the end of the day that’s kind of it,” she said. “Somebody knows something and if law enforcement doesn’t have the time to make the calls and knock on the doors, by golly I’ll do it.”

When the Alabama Cold Cases page went live in 2018, it was flooded with phone calls and messages – people trying to get answers to unsolved murders.

“I’ve had people mail me letters and mail me records before because they’re older,” Newland-Davis said. “We’re open to pretty much anything. Anything we can do to help.”