Crews battling wildfires in three states

(WIAT) — Firefighters across three western states are still battling wildfires that have already destroyed thousands of acres.

Some have lost their homes and hundreds are being told to evacuate. Fires raging in California, Oregon and Colorado.

Containment numbers in all three states are still low and evacuation orders remain in place for those closest to the flames. So far, more than 90-thousand-acres have been destroyed.

In Los Angeles County, high temperatures are causing elevated fire weather conditions.

In Oregon, the Mosier creek fire, authorities there believe the fire was human-caused. A number of studies have tied increasing carbon dioxide emissions and climbing temperatures — to increased acreage of burning across the western us, particularly in California.