‘Creepy’ doorbell video shows intruder on NM family’s porch for 6 hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family says an intruder came onto their property last week while they slept, and his odd behavior was all caught on camera.

The man hung around for six hours, and while the Albuquerque family says no one was harmed, they say they are creeped out.

Maris Lopez said she had no idea that the man had spent much of an entire night on her front porch until she was clearing out videos from her Ring doorbell a day later.

Footage shows the man arriving at the home around midnight Tuesday.

“When he first walked onto my property, he came through the gravel, not through the driveway. He plopped down with his backpack right here in this chair,” Lopez said.

Video shows the man smoking, pacing back and forth, going out by the garage, and, at one point, dropping his pants.

“He exposed his backside. He turned around and, thankfully, it was very brief, but it was caught on camera, so we saw that,” Lopez said.

The man even peered in the window as she and her 10-year-old son slept.

“That’s really creepy. That seems to be the word everyone is using is creepy,” Lopez said.

The man didn’t leave until after 6 a.m. “I believe when we got up is when he left. He may have seen a light turn on,” Lopez said.

Lopez said while they had no interaction with the man, she’s still disturbed. Now she’s trying to make her front porch less inviting.

“I used to stack them when I first bought them, and then I thought, you know, I am in a really good neighborhood and I don’t need to do that,” Lopez said, referring to her porch chairs. “Now, I’m stacking them again.”

Lopez filed a police report and shared the incident on social media. She said other neighbors said the same man had been in the area before looking around and knocking on doors.

KRQE reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.