Craving junk food when you’re sleepy? There’s a scientific reason for that

by: CNN Newsource

Not getting enough sleep could be the reason for junk food cravings.

A study shows people who were sleep-deprived had bigger appetites and a tougher time controlling their urges for carbs. The reason? According to researchers, when you’re sleep deprived, a hormone called ghrelin increases in your body, which leads to hunger. Researchers also found that a naturally-occuring cannabis-like substance in the human body triggers cravings for fatty and sugary foods.

Not getting enough sleep makes that worse.

