Court upholds Alex Jones sanctions in Sandy Hook case

FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. On Thursday, June 23, 2020, the Connecticut Supreme Court has upheld a sanction against the Infowars host over an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has upheld a sanction against Infowars host Alex Jones over an angry outburst on his web show against an attorney for relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

The families are suing Jones for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax. A gunman killed 20 students and six educators at the school in 2012.

The Supreme Court rejected Jones’ claims that his comments aimed at attorney Christopher Mattei last year were protected by free speech rights.

A lower court barred Jones from filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit because of the comments and other issues.

