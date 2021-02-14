Couples wed at Dunkin’ drive-thru

Wallkill, N.Y. (WIAT) — Two New York couples tied the knot Friday at a “very sweet” location, a Dunkin drive- thru.

The wedding ceremonies took place at the Dunkin’ restaurant in the town of Wallkill.

The couples were selected from an Instagram contest Dunkin’ recently held for Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the Dunkin’-themed ceremony, each couple got a gift basket of Dunkin’ wedding gear and accessories, professional photos from the big day, and a five hundred dollar cash prize.

