Couple weds during Black Lives Matter protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WIAT) —Newlyweds Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first look on their wedding day outside a Philadelphia hotel, surrounded by a Black Lives Matter protest.

This video has now gone viral. The couple’s wedding plans were rescheduled because of coronavirus, so they decided to hold a small ceremony in the courtyard of the Logan Hotel.

As Michael and Kerry Anne got their first look at each other, demonstrators surrounded them.

Michael said seeing his bride for the first time that day amidst the protest was an amazing moment.

