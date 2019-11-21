Couple accuses FedEx driver of killing dog after being found crushed under package

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — A couple in California is blaming a FedEx driver for the death of their dog.

They say the four-pound Yorkie, Cooper, was crushed by a large package that was tossed over the fence. They say this large box containing crystal and a second Christmas present was thrown over their fence and into their Venice courtyard on Saturday when Cooper was sunbathing.

“I immediately picked up the box and cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Cooper’s owner Michell Galin said.

The vet said she suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver. The next day, the owners chose to have her euthanized.

FedEx sent a statement saying:

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

“They need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages,” Galin said. “That’s what I want to hear.”

