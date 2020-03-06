Coroner: Woman died as result of automobile accident injuries, not from being struck by utility pole

Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following the ‘freak’ accident that led to the death of Atlanta woman Keisha Edwards on March 4, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has received the autopsy results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has ruled the incident an accidental death with injuries related to a one-vehicle accident, not being struck by a utility pole after the accident.

Edwards died of blunt force trauma injuries to the torso, according to the autopsy.

The autopsy was performed at the state crime lab in Decatur, Georgia.

