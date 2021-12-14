Coroner releases cause of death for victim in Henry Ruggs’ crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has determined that 23-year-old Tina Tintor died from “thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision,” according to a statement released by Clark County Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Tintor’s family and friends at this difficult time,” the statement said.

Tina Tintor and her dog Max. (Credit: Tintor family)

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing felony charges, including DUI, for the crash that killed Tintor and her dog, Max, on the morning of Nov. 2, 2021.

Court documents revealed that Ruggs, 22, had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before his Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s Toyota on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway. The crash caused her car to burst into flames.

According to the coroner, other significant conditions that contributed to her death “were inhalation of products of combustion, fractures of the nasal bones, right-sided ribs, and left forearm, and a left hemothorax,” which is a collection of blood between the chest wall and lung.

The manner of her death is listed as accidental.

Ruggs faces charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, and possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was a passenger in his car, suffered injuries in the crash.