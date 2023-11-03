BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut man accused of running an illegal psilocybin mushroom growing operation worth about $8.5 million was arrested Thursday, according to police.

Connecticut State Police arrested 21-year-old Weston Soule after finding a clandestine mushroom-growing factory in his Burlington home.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Hartford Task Force and detectives said they went to the home at 9 a.m. Thursday after a tip from a caller.

Mug shot of Weston Soule. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

When police arrived, officers saw ventilation equipment throughout the home that matched those used in clandestine laboratories, according to state police.

Detectives acquired a search warrant to enter the home after Soule did not consent to a search Thursday morning.

They went with Soule to a detached garage on the property, where detectives said they found a large mushroom-growing operation. Soule claimed that the type of mushrooms he was growing were not illegal, police said.

Inside the home, officers said they found psilocybin mushrooms – also called magic mushrooms – in various stages of growth. Psilocybin mushrooms are typically consumed for their hallucinogenic effects.

Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police) Clandestine mushroom-growing operation found at Soule’s residence. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)

Soule admitted that the mushrooms were psilocybin and was arrested, according to police.

The 21-year-old was charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute narcotics and operation of a drug factory, police said. He was being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.