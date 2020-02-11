1  of  69
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS GREENE COUNTY SCHOOLS HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MCELWAIN CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PICKENS COUNTY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

Colorado woman fined for feeding wild deer in her home

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CNN) — A Colorado woman is facing fines for multiple instances of feeding deer inside her home.

“It’s a selfish act,” Jason Clay with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. “It’s unethical, it’s unlawful and it’s dangerous.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife saw several videos of the woman feeding deer.

“When you feed wildlife they become habituated. They expect to be fed and they associate humans with food,” Clay said.

Lori Dixon, the woman behind the videos, was fined $550.50 for her actions. She says she has now learned her lesson.

“I do not advocate at all for people to interact with our wildlife, especially not in the manner in which I do,” Dixon said.

This is not the first interaction Dixon has had with wild deer. She says an injured animal came to her porch years ago and she patched him up.

“I was a vet tech for 7 years and worked with wildlife before,” Dixon said. “If something comes to me and needs my help, I’m going to help it. That’s just who I am, human or not.”

But the video outlines a serious issue, according to Clay.

“They may think it’s harmless, they may think it’s helpful, they may think that wildlife can’t get by during winter, but doing that causes more harm than good,” Clay said.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories