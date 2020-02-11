Colorado woman fined for feeding wild deer in her home

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CNN) — A Colorado woman is facing fines for multiple instances of feeding deer inside her home.

“It’s a selfish act,” Jason Clay with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said. “It’s unethical, it’s unlawful and it’s dangerous.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife saw several videos of the woman feeding deer.

“When you feed wildlife they become habituated. They expect to be fed and they associate humans with food,” Clay said.

Lori Dixon, the woman behind the videos, was fined $550.50 for her actions. She says she has now learned her lesson.

“I do not advocate at all for people to interact with our wildlife, especially not in the manner in which I do,” Dixon said.

This is not the first interaction Dixon has had with wild deer. She says an injured animal came to her porch years ago and she patched him up.

“I was a vet tech for 7 years and worked with wildlife before,” Dixon said. “If something comes to me and needs my help, I’m going to help it. That’s just who I am, human or not.”

But the video outlines a serious issue, according to Clay.

“They may think it’s harmless, they may think it’s helpful, they may think that wildlife can’t get by during winter, but doing that causes more harm than good,” Clay said.

