Closings
Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

National
In this Nov. 16, 2019 photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard, crew members from the cutter Thetis hoist interdicted drugs seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled for off loading from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January. (Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million was offloaded from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning.

The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard released aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy.

