(NEXSTAR) – Popular seafood brand Bumble Bee is recalling cans of smoked clams that have been found to contain so-called “forever chemicals.”

The San Diego-based company voluntarily recalled 3.75-ounce cans from a Chinese manufacturer after Food and Drug Administration tests detected chemicals known as PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The cans, which all have the UPC label 8660075234, were distributed to retailers nationwide.

PFAS earned the nickname because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up in fish, wildlife, soil and water sources, according to the CDC. The chemicals are used in wire insulation, non-stick cooking surfaces, food packaging, clothing and furniture, among other products.

Studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and health problems that include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, developmental effects, decreased immune response, changes in liver function and increases in some types of cancer, according to the FDA.

An FDA news release points out that no other Bumble Bee products are affected, and officials are working with the third-party Chinese manufacturer to investigate the contamination.

Anyone who bought the clams should throw them away, to be reimbursed call Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627, or visit https://www.bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall/.