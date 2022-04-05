MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re learning more about an alleged rape in Citronelle. Stanley Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas while a friend of Brown’s, Jamarcus Edwards, shot video images on the victim’s cellphone. This is according to Citronelle’s Police Chief.

During Brown’s preliminary hearing, the chief testified that while the victim was assaulted on Christmas she was so incapacitated she didn’t know what happened until she saw videos of the assault on her own phone on Jan. 18.

Stanley Brown appeared in person before a judge Monday morning. According to Citronelle Police Chief Chris McClean, the victim and Brown had sex in the past but weren’t in a dating relationship. The day before the assault, Brown and the victim bought Christmas toys for the victim’s son.

The victim spent the night at a home on Augusta Street with a friend where Brown was also living. The chief said the victim and a female friend did drugs and passed out. Three weeks after Christmas, the victim discovered the videos of Brown having sex with her while she was unconscious on her phone and reported it to the police. The chief said the videos showed the victim was clearly unconscious and could not give consent.

The defense pointed out that no rape kit was run on the victim, but too much time had passed between the assault and when it was reported to the police. The judge found enough probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. An indictment could come down in months.