Chipotle unveils new menu item — and it’s only available online

(NEXSTAR) — Chipotle announced a new customizable entree for the first time in nearly two decades — and you’ll only be able to order it online.

Starting March 11, customers can get a quesadilla as a digital-only menu item.

The company says customers have been asking for it for years on social media. They’re happy to finally make it happen.

“The Hand-Crafted Quesadilla brings so many new possibilities to our menu, and fans will love exploring fresh flavor combinations through its sides and salsa options,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer in a news release.

If you have a child, you’re likely well aware of what Chipotle can do with a quesadilla. It’s been a feature of their kids menu for years.

Like Chipotle’s other entrees, you get to select what goes in the quesadilla. It will be pressed in a new custom oven and then sliced into triangular pieces. Similar to the kids meals, it will be served in packaging that allows customers to pick three salsas or side items.

To help celebrate the new offering, Chipotle announced $0 delivery when people order a quesadilla on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com. That deal will run from March 11 to March 21. The minimum order must be $10.