Chick-fil-a to no longer donate to anti-LGBTQ organizations

(CNN) – Chick-fil-a will no longer donate money to charities with anti-LGBTQ views.
The fast-food chain announced Monday that starting next year, it will only donate to organizations that focus on education, homelessness and hunger.
Chick-fil-a’s donations and comments from its executives have caused controversy over the past several years.
CEO Dan Cathy has said the Atlanta-based fast-food company supports “The biblical definition of the family unit.”
Gay rights groups have boycotted and opposed the chain over its stance on same-sex marriage.
In a statement, gay rights organization GLAAD said customers and employees should quote “Greet today’s announcement with cautious optimism.”
LATEST POSTS
- 2nd Alabama man given life sentence in 2015 hatchet slaying
- Despite recent gun violence, GOP remains quiet on reform
- U.S. farmers could get holiday gift from D.C., Pelosi hopes to pass USMCA in 2019
- Birmingham PD investigating shooting near East Lake Park, 2 injured
- Over 200 Days Since our Last Tornado in Central AL