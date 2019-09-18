Chick-fil-A manager saves man’s life after he collapses in parking lot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNN) — The Chick-Fil-A along Chula Vista’s Olympic Parkway gets busy, but no customer demand is too much for Tauya Nenguke (neigh-U-kay).

The 22-year-old has a reputation for going above and beyond at his jobs.

Nenguke said, “I am a manager here, so I’m usually inside helping with guests.”

On Wednesday night, Nenguke was outside when someone needed help in a big way.

A man went into cardiac arrest.

Nenguke explained, “Looked like they were just getting back from eating and they were just gonna go home.”

A camera outside the restaurant shows Nenguke running across the parking lot over to the man unconscious by a car.

The man’s friends were trying to help him.

Nenguke explained, “He wasn’t breathing or anything, his eyes were rolled back behind his head.”

In the video footage, you can see Nenguke doing CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

He later found out what he did saved his life.

Nenguke explained, “That was the place where God placed me to be at that moment.”

Because as much as he loves helping customers he really just wants to help people.

Nenguke wants to go into nursing school, and the pre-nursing classes he’s taken came in handy during the emergency.

Nenguke said, “That was truly a real big eye-opener to my calling to be in health care because it was like instinct took over.”

His bosses and co-workers recognized his actions and called him a hero.

Nenguke said, “I mean I’m a humble guy, I’m not gonna be like… it’s hard for me take pride like that.”

