TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — John Wahl, Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party joined CBS 42 to discuss his excitement as Alabama is set to hold its first Presidential Primary Debate in history.

Four presidential hopefuls will take the stage in tonight’s debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie will all partake in the debate. Former President Donald Trump qualified for the debate but chose not to participate.

NewsNation, which is owned by CBS 42 parent company Nexstar, will air the debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on all of their platforms.