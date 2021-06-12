‘Candy Land’ themed home for sale

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIAT) — A pastel-colored Chicago home known as the “Candy Land House” based on the popular board game is up for sale.

Real estate agents say it was built back in 1891. But was remodeled by its latest owner to its candy-esqe theme.

The pastel theme even extends to the blinds, radiators and a piano. But if that’s not enough for you, the entire house is also covered in glitter. This “sweet” piece of real estate… It will cost you 600-thousand dollars!

LATEST POSTS