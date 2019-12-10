California nativity scene makes statement with Jesus, Mary and Joseph in cages

CLAREMONT, Calif (WIAT/CNN) — It is not your ordinary nativity scene. The family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph are separated and caged.

Judi Rivera, a neighbor, said, “I have seen a nativity scene like this. It’s making a very bold statement.”

Lars Schmitz, another neighbor said, “I can totally see it being controversial.”

The Rev. Karen Clark Ristine of Claremont United Methodist Church said, “I knew about that before I was assigned to come here and I was excited about it.”

The Rev. Ristine is the new pastor at Claremont United Methodist Church where they are known for their topical non-traditional nativity scenes with a provocative message.

The Rev. Ristine said, “What would happen today if the holy family showed up at our borders seeking asylum?”

The United States has seen thousands of families seeking asylum and separated at the border.

Visitors are drawn to this particular nativity with Jesus, Mary and Joseph separated, and it is certainly getting the desired reaction.

Schmitz said, “It really makes me think. In a way it puts a mirror in front of us right now, and so that bothers me.”

Rivera said, “So this is making a very clear and bold statement.”

The Maung family dropped by, they recently emigrated from Burma and this brings back some sad memories of their homeland,

“People are separated and arrested,” said Chowa Maung, a Burma native.”Yeah, we saw some families like this.”

What about the separation of church and state? Is this crossing a line?

The Rev. Ristine does not see it as a political statement.

Yet many who posted on her facebook page disagree.

One person wrote, “Inappropriate and incredibly false analogy…using the nativity scene for political agendas is wrong. Ridiculous.”

Inside the church no statement at all.

Simply the traditional nativity scene.

LATEST POSTS