Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left their grandmother to die, according to DA

STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) – New revelations in a disturbing case out of Steuben County have led to new charges against two brothers.

Second-degree murder charges against Jarrett and Justin Gause have been changed to manslaughter after the brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire, but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Ann Willow inside the home.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells 18 News that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the Riverside fire.

Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.