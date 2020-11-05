BREAKING: Remains of missing Los Angeles firefighter found

Francisco “Frank” Aguilar has been missing for almost two weeks in Northern Baja California. He is a 20-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department. (Courtesy: Aguilar Family)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The remains of Frank Aguilar, a firefighter from Los Angeles missing since August, have been identified through forensic DNA testing, according to Baja California’s Chief Prosecutor Hiram Sánchez.

Aguilar’s badly burned body was actually found Oct. 23 in a desolate field east of Rosarito, about 30 miles south of the Tijuana-San Diego border.

The firefighter’s remains have yet to be turned over to his family, who had been desperately looking for him since he was last heard from back in August when he went to check on his property in the coastal community of San Antonio del Mar north of Rosarito.

Santos “N” and Fanny “N” were arrested last month in connection with Frank Aguilar’s disappearance. (Courtesy: Baja California Attorney General’s office)

Last month, Sanchez announced the arrests of two suspects identified as Santos “N” and Fanny “N,” who reportedly continue to deny any involvement in Aguilar’s death or disappearance.

According to Sanchez, Fanny ‘N” arranged to meet Aguilar near a club in Rosarito, and when the firefighter arrived in his car, another vehicle raced up and blocked Aguilar’s path. Aguilar reportedly got out of his SUV and ran but was shot as he tried to get away.

Sanchez also stated Aguilar had met with Fanny “N” on a number of occasions and that the firefighter knew her as “Montserrat.”

When they were arrested, the suspects were allegedly in possession of Aguilar’s credit cards, which had been used for purchases in Ensenada, Rosarito and Tijuana.

“We are looking at the evidence, and we’re trying to figure out if we have enough to charge the suspects with both Aguilar’s disappearance and his murder,” Sanchez said. “We know on that day, August 20 when they tried to kidnap him, Frank tried to escape, and because of it he lost his life.”