BREAKING: House fire kills 7 people in Clinton

UPDATE: Mark Jones with the City of Clinton reports the father of the family was able to make it out of the home. He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Jones said the father did attempt to rescue his family out of the home, but was not able to. Investigators are still looking into how the mother and six children got caught in the blaze.

UPDATE: Chief Blackledge says the ages of the victims range from one to 33-years-old.

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – Clinton Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly house fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said his department received a call around 12:30 am for a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road.

The fire claimed the life of seven people, whose identities and ages are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.