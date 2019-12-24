Boise police officers give out candy instead of tickets to drivers for Christmas

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) — A police department in Idaho is hoping to spread a little Christmas cheer along with their safety reminders to drivers.

“In place of speeding ticket what the Boise Police Department is doing, is we’re giving out chocolate bars because it’s close to Christmas.”

Two chocolate bars alongside a safety message for minor violations. They call it a reward fine.

“The fine is you have to pay the other one forward to someone you think could use one,” one officer said.

The holidays don’t exempt drivers from following the rules but it lets Boise police spread cheer along with a reminder.

“That positive interaction we have with them is an opportunity for us to help educate them on being aware of their driving and being safe drivers,” the officer said.

After Christmas, it’s back to the real deal, but BPD hopes the message they’re trying to spread lasts longer than the chocolate’s shelf life.

The message on the candy bars reads: “This holiday season…Boise Police Department is letting drivers know that even one empty seat at the table is too many.”

They want to remind everyone to buckle up, take it slow, and never drink and drive.

