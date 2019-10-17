Blue Bell announces early release of holiday flavor

(WIAT) — Starting today, Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream will return to shelves. One of their “most requested flavors,” the Christmas Cookies Ice Cream includes a combination of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies. The ice cream is topped with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl.

Blue Bell Creameries stated, “We have increased our production to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.”

Blue Bell Ice Cream will have Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan, and the newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.