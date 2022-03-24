MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Birmingham woman is now in custody following a several months-long investigation, thanks to multiple agencies between Madison County and Jefferson County working together.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department says on December 4, 2021, a local resident had their car, parked at a business in the area, broken into. The window was smashed and the purse inside the vehicle was stolen.

Lt. Worsham with OCRPD took the call and made a report, took photos and checked for other evidence. He then checked the nearby area, where two more purses were found. They had been thrown out of sight at another business.

At the same time Worsham found those purses, another similar smash and grab call was being dispatched in Huntsville over the radio.

Worsham called Detective Jason White and Chief Dobbins in Huntsville to relay what he had. He picked up the items for evidence and safekeeping.

The case was now in Dobbins’ and White’s hands for the investigation.

According to authorities, information that would prove key to the investigation was found on the first day, leading White and Dobbins to a suspect in the Birmingham area. They swapped information with law enforcement there, and soon the two were traveling to the metro city.

White and Dobbins spoke with “associates” of the suspect, who confirmed her identity. The Chief and Detective tried to track her down but eventually returned to Huntsville without an arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, the two purses were returned to their rightful owners.

Dobbins and White stayed in touch with the Birmingham metro area agencies through the course of the investigation as it continued.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office came into contact with 49-year-old Sherry Renay Rhodes, who Dobbins had already obtained felony warrants for. Jefferson County immediately called Dobbins.

As he was grabbing his keys to head down to Birmingham, Officer Jones called as he was on his way back from out-of-state training and was already in the area. Jones was able to turn around and backtrack a few miles and pick up Rhodes.

After being transported to Huntsville by Officer Jones, Rhodes was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with third-degree theft of property, third-degree forgery and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Rhodes has an extensive rap sheet according to online court records for theft, fraud and other charges dating back to the 90s.

Sherry Renay Rhodes (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCRPD says they are thankful all agencies were able to work together on the investigation ultimately leading to Rhodes’ arrest.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pelham Police, City of Lincoln Police, City of Calera Police and the Alabaster Police all assisted in the investigation.