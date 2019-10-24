Bed Bath & Beyond pulls jack-o-lantern decorations over blackface concerns

NEW YORK (CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond has pulled their black jack-o-lanterns after complaints that the Halloween decorations were a form of blackface.

NCAAP Director Wilbur Aldridge said the decorations showed “an extreme lack of sensitivity.”

The decorations were displayed outside of a law firm in New York. That is what started the controversy online. The law firm says they meant no disrespect by them and have since taken them down as well.

Bed Bath & Beyond has since apologized saying, “This is a sensitive area and, though unintentional, we apologize for any offence caused. We have immediately removed the item from sale.”

