Baseball great Tom Seaver dies at 75

FILE – In this July 26, 2015, file photo, National Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver arrives for an induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life. The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday, March 7, 2019, through the Hall and said Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

NEW YORK – Mets legend Tom Seaver died Monday at 75 of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

The Hall of Fame pitcher and winner of multiple Cy Young Awards, died peacefully in his sleep.

Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

Seaver, known as “Tom Terrific,” served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Mets in 1966. The next year, he went on to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

He also helped carry the “Miracle Mets” to World Series glory in 1969, vaulting a team routinely mired at the bottom of the standings to baseball glory.

The Mets issued a statement Wednesday saying that the organization was “devastated” to learn of Seaver’s death.

“Tom was nicknamed ‘The Franchise’ and ‘Tom Terrific’ because of how valuable he truly was to our organization and our loyal fans, as his #41 was the first player retired by the organization in 1988,” the statement reads. “He was simply the greatest Mets player of all-time, and among the best to ever play the game which culminated with his near unanimous induction in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1992.”

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”

