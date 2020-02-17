Autopsies coming on mother, girls, apparent homicide victims

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Autopsies are planned on the bodies of a woman and her two young daughters that were found in a Milwaukee garage more than a week after they were reported missing.

The bodies of 26-year-old Amarah Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks were discovered Sunday afternoon. Police found the bodies after interviewing the woman’s boyfriend, who had been arrested in Tennessee on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Police say that the three are apparent homicide victims, but have not said how they died or specifically where they were found. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to perform autopsies Monday.

