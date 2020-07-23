Settlement discussed in Atlanta lawsuit, Kemp’s office says

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask prior to a bill signing at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says he and Atlanta’s mayor have discussed a potential settlement in the lawsuit over measures taken by the city in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Kemp’s office, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked the governor to discuss the settlement.

“The conversation was productive,” the office’s statement reads.

When asked for a comment from the mayor, News 3 was told Bottoms would be providing an update online Thursday afternoon.

The lawsuit was filed last week after Kemp issued an order blocking mandatory mask mandates. Bottoms later announced the local measure requiring them would stand.

Kemp’s office has said the lawsuit involved more than just masks — the mayor was rolling back Atlanta to phase one in its COVID-19 response.

Bottoms has argued the phase one guidelines provided are recommended.

This story is developing. Keep an eye on this page for updates.