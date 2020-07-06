Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Atlanta city councilwoman and mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms enters a polling site with her daughter Lincoln, 7, to vote in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Like the city’s notorious rush hours, the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor has drawn a veritable traffic jam of candidates seeking one of the highest profile local offices in Southern politics. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she has recently tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The mayor tweeted, “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

So far in the state of Georgia, 97,064 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

