Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she has recently tested positive for COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
The mayor tweeted, “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”
So far in the state of Georgia, 97,064 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
LATEST POSTS
- Georgia Jimmy John’s workers fired for making noose out of bread dough
- Face-covering ordinances in Alabama: Where they are required and for how long
- Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force
- Birmingham restaurant opens for business mid-pandemic
- Bessemer educators reflect on loss of 8-year-old killed in Riverchase Galleria shooting