Atlanta Mayor says the governor doesn’t want her talking to press

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has asked for an “emergency injunction” to keep her from issuing statements to the press.
Bottoms posted a tweet on Sunday morning showing part of a document that shows Governor Kemp placing a permanent injunction to restraint her from talking to the press.
Kemp has already sued Bottoms over the mask mandate and voluntary advisory guidelines for COVID-19.
