Atlanta Mayor says the governor doesn’t want her talking to press

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to sign House and Senate bills at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has asked for an “emergency injunction” to keep her from issuing statements to the press.

Bottoms posted a tweet on Sunday morning showing part of a document that shows Governor Kemp placing a permanent injunction to restraint her from talking to the press.

In addition to being sued over a mask mandate and voluntary advisory guidelines on COVID-19, @GovKemp has asked for an emergency injunction to “restrain” me from issuing press statements and speaking to the press. Far more have sacrificed too much more for me to be silent. pic.twitter.com/gWlnZlCtoR — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 19, 2020

Kemp has already sued Bottoms over the mask mandate and voluntary advisory guidelines for COVID-19.

