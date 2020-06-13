Atlanta mayor calls for termination of police officer accused of shooting and killing black man

FILE – In this June 3, 2020, file photo, demonstrators gather at a rally to protest and demand an end to institutional racism and police brutality, in Portland, Maine. As a new generation steps up, activists and historians believe there’s important work for white people: Listening to black voices and following rather than leading, for one, and the deep introspection it takes to confront unconscious bias and the perks of privilege that come just from being white. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ATLANTA, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling for the termination of the officer who is accused of shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks on Friday.

The mayor says the city’s police chief Erika Shields has now resigned in lieu of the incident.

It comes nearly two weeks after 6 police officers were accused of using excessive force on two college students in downtown Atlanta during the protests. The DA has pressed charges for all 6 officers.

