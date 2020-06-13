ATLANTA, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling for the termination of the officer who is accused of shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks on Friday.
The mayor says the city’s police chief Erika Shields has now resigned in lieu of the incident.
It comes nearly two weeks after 6 police officers were accused of using excessive force on two college students in downtown Atlanta during the protests. The DA has pressed charges for all 6 officers.
LATEST POSTS
- Huntsville Police investigate racist graffiti on overpass
- Atlanta mayor calls for termination of police officer accused of shooting and killing black man
- Salma Hayek spreads awareness about missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen
- Premiere Cinemas in Pell City to reopen June 19
- Good Samaritans rescue man overboard near Dauphin Island