Atlanta Airport says ‘there was an accidental discharge at the airport’ Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGNO)— Thanksgiving is almost here, with many people spending some time at crowded airports this weekend.
Reports of shooting at the Atlanta Airport was posted on social media Saturday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., Atlanta Airport posted to their Twitter saying that there is no active shooter.
The airport said there was an accidental discharge at the airport and there is no danger to passengers or employees.
Around 1:30, Atlanta Airport reported that the Atlanta Police Department is on the scene.