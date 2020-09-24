AP Sources: Pac-12 football season to kick off in November

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. As the wealthiest conferences like the Pac-12 lay out plans they hope will protect athletes from contracting and spreading COVID-19, most of the schools in the second-tier of Division I football have given up on trying to play in the fall. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

