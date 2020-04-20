Animated film creator, Gene Deitch, passes away

FILE – In this February 20, 2018 file photo the American director and animated film producer Gene Deitch poses for the photographer with his book of memories ‘For the Love of Prague’ in Prague, Czech Republic. (Vit Simanek/CTK via AP)

(WIAT)– American director and animated film producer, Gene Deitch, has died at age 95 in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday.

Deitch is the creator of popular animated series such as, ‘Tom and Jerry’, and ‘Popeye’. According to Associated Press, Deitch directed an animated, Czechoslovak-American film called ‘Munro’. His film won an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film. He also has a memory book titled, ‘For the Love of Prague’.

Deitch was living in Czech Republic with his wife, Zdenka Najmanova, who is also an animator and producer. The cause of Deitch’s death is unknown at the time.

