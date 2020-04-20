Animated film creator, Gene Deitch, passes away

(WIAT)– American director and animated film producer, Gene Deitch, has died at age 95 in Prague, Czech Republic on Monday.
Deitch is the creator of popular animated series such as, ‘Tom and Jerry’, and ‘Popeye’. According to Associated Press, Deitch directed an animated, Czechoslovak-American film called ‘Munro’. His film won an Oscar for the Best Animated Short Film. He also has a memory book titled, ‘For the Love of Prague’.
Deitch was living in Czech Republic with his wife, Zdenka Najmanova, who is also an animator and producer. The cause of Deitch’s death is unknown at the time.
LATEST POSTS
- Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure
- U.S. surgeon general outlines how states should reopen economies
- Biofuel producers missing from $19B USDA aid package
- Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check
- Lawmakers and officials look toward allowing elective surgeries again