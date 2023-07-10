(KTLA) – Andrea Evans, who rose to soap opera stardom as Tina Lord on “One Life to Live,” has died. She was 66 years old.

The two-time Daytime Emmy-nominated actress died on Sunday from cancer, according to Deadline and People. The publications said that her death was announced by casting director Don Carroll.

In the ’70s and ’80s, Evans starred as “One Life to Live’s” bad girl. She left the soap in 1981 and played Patty Williams on “The Young and the Restless” from 1983 to 1984. In 1985, she returned to “One Life to Live” and ended up receiving a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1988.

A few years after receiving the nomination she dropped out of the spotlight due to a stalker who once injured himself and listed Evans as his next of kin.

After the incident, she wasn’t to be seen in a soap until 1999 on NBC’s now-canceled “Passions.”

In 2008 and in 2011, she reprised her role in “One Life to Live.”

In 2014, she joined the web series “DeVanity.” She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Vivian Price in the series in 2015.

In addition to soaps, Evans starred in the 1994 film “A Low Down Dirty Shame,” 1995’s “Ice Cream Man” and 2012’s “Hit List.”

Evans is survived by her husband Steve and daughter Kylie.