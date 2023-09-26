BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the American Red Cross reported that it is continuing to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and is urgently requesting the public book a time to give.

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall last month when the supply dropped by nearly 25%, according to the Red Cross. To ensure the supply recovers, the Red Cross said it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, but specifically type O blood donors and those giving platelets. The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment: the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who give blood Oct. 1-20 this year will receive a $15 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Details are available here.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals 17 years or older in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.