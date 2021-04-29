Alligator rescued from highway

HOUSTON, Texas (WIAT) — Police in Houston, Texas were left scratching their heads, after an alligator made its way onto a highway on the Fred Hartman Bridge. Law enforcement from several agencies, and animal control responded to the scene, take a look.

It took about five officers to get the animal duct taped and loaded in the bed of a pickup truck.

The eight-foot-long alligator was moved to safety, just below the bridge. There, the officers removed the duct tape and released the animal on the grassy bank of a small tributary, where it quickly swam away.

No word yet on exactly how the reptile made it onto the bridge.

