ALEA trooper lucky to survive I-85 crash in Auburn

by: Elizabeth White

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- This chilling image of mangled metal shows what’s left of an Alabama State Trooper Patrol vehicle – after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of it this morning in Auburn along interstate 85.

The trooper was in the vehicle and had activated their lights and was slowing down to handle an incident when he was hit from behind.

Thank goodness the trooper is OK.

Please, slow down and watch for first responders.

