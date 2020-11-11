Alabama Music Hall of Fame sees increase in visitors

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The idea of traveling and getting out during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed like crazy talk, but as the year continued on, people began to slowly get out as businesses reopened with restrictions.

The same goes for the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia. It was closed from March through June in accordance with Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order but Executive Director Sandra Burroughs said more and more people have been visiting.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the last four weeks—substantial increase—and of course, as people feel more likely that they can travel safely, they’re going to be coming out in larger numbers,” Burroughs said.

Of course, there are still restrictions, but Burroughs said they’re not hurting those numbers.

Some of those visitors are traveling some long distances. “In just one day we had South Dakota, Minnesota, and South Carolina all in and they all felt a lot of safety in a smaller town,” Burroughs said.

Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President Rob Carnegie said he’s seeing a similar trend across the entire Shoals area.

“We’re not back to levels that we were at last year but we certainly have seen a huge difference,” Carnegie said.

Carnegie and Burroughs said a new tourism campaign is helping bring more tourists to the area.

“The Muscle Shoals Backstage Pass has been a fantastic program for us, in fact, the AL Hall of Fame is a big supporter of that and we’re really thankful that each of the locations, each of the venues, are seeing an uptick as a result of that program.”

